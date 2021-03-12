Stories of the Week: March 7 through March 13

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A Marion County man has been charged with murder after a four-year-old boy’s death.

The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill that would make child custody arrangements 50–50.

Sen. Joe Manchin responded to comments Gov. Jim Justice made about him during a press briefing on Monday.

Lincoln High School students and parents protested graduation changes on Thursday morning.

West Virginia State Police arrested a Fairmont man accused of having “high grade” marijuana in his home.

