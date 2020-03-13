Stories of the Week: March 8 through March 14

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

The Morgantown Police Department charged nine people following a large crowd gathering in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

West Virginia University was the first school in north central West Virginia to decide to go with an online format for instruction following spring break.

The number of suspicious deaths at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center is now at 12.

A service member at Camp Dawson may have been exposed to coronavirus.

A resident of Pressley Ridge in Harrison County was found dead from an apparent suicide.