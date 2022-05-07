CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.
A drowning incident in Braxton County that led to the death of a firefighter has been ruled a murder-suicide.
A man has been charged with DUI after a crash that injured a Taylor County deputy.
A storm on Sunday evening blew the roof off a building in Monongalia County.
West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown announced the signing of quarterback JT Daniels, who previously played at Georgia.
A restaurant specializing in cereal has opened in Morgantown.