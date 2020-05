CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Gov. Jim Justice announced that gyms will be allowed to reopen on May 18.

A Harrison County drive-in theater is getting ready to open for the season next week.

WVU Medicine hosted a “park and pray” event Wednesday for frontline healthcare workers.

The Salem Apple Butter Festival has postponed the 2020 event until 2021.

South Harrison High School is honoring seniors with signs and words of support.