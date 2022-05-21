CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A man faces multiple charges following a vehicle chase going the wrong way on Route 50 from Wood County to Harrison County.

The Taylor County Board of Education faces a lawsuit following accusations that a child was restrained to a chair.

The Fairmont State University Board of Governors voted to end president Mirta Martin’s contract early following her announcement to step down at the end of 2022.

The West Virginia Strawberry Festival has returned for another year in Buckhannon.

An event this weekend in Monongalia County allows kids and adults alike to learn about dinosaurs.