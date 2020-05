CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

The Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport reopened its doors Thursday.

Restaurants in the state can now have inside dining at 50% capacity.

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will begin taking appointments next week.

West Virginia farmers are bringing in nearly 500 hogs to the state from the Midwest to help meet demand.

The Sunset Ellis Drive-in near Shinnston has opened for its 72nd season.