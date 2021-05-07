Stories of the Week: May 2 through May 8

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that June 20 will be the day his mask mandate will end.

Monongalia County deputies discovered a body in a wooded area during a search.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program is being extended to some younger children who are not enrolled in school.

Preston County deputies arrested four people accused of bringing in controlled substances from out of state to sell locally.

The Monongalia County Fair has been canceled for the second straight year due to the pandemic.