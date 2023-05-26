CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

The Carrollton Covered Bridge in Barbour County has been restored following a fire in 2017.

A student at Rivesville Middle School won with her entry into the Kids Kick Opioids Contest.

The Green Bank Observatory in Pocahontas County was the recipient of a simulated alien message broadcast from Mars.

Several Morgantown organizations are working to restore the historic Warner Theater on High Street.

A local coffee shop has opened its third location in north central West Virginia.