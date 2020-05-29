Stories of the Week: May 24 through May 30

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Volunteers planted flags Sunday at the Grafton National Ceremony ahead of Memorial Day.

The number of inmates at Huttonsville Correctional Center who have coronavirus has surpassed 100.

A mail carrier from Randolph County has been charged with committing voter fraud in Pendleton County.

Tygart Lake State Park is now open and ready for people to visit.

Hovatter’s Wildlife Zoo has officially opened for the season after a two-month delay.

