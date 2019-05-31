Stories of the Week: May 26 through June 1

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

The Morgantown Police Department is searching for a python that escaped from its owner.

According to a press release sent by the Morgantown Police Department, a 15-foot-long python escaped from its enclosure in a truck traveling through the Sabraton area.Posted by WBOY 12News on Friday, May 31, 2019

One Barbour County juvenile has been found, and two more are still missing after authorities said they took their grandmother’s car.

MISSING: Three juveniles went missing in Barbour County after driving off in their grandmother’s vehicle, according to Sgt. R. T. Deffet with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department.Posted by WBOY 12News on Wednesday, May 29, 2019

A study named West Virginia the worst state for jobs for 2019.

West Virginia has been named the worst state in the country for jobs, according to a recent study.Posted by WBOY 12News on Thursday, May 30, 2019

A photo shows a Clarksburg Police officer comforting a child after a vehicle accident.

HEARTWARMING: A photo of a Clarksburg police officer holding a child at the site of a traffic accident is capturing the hearts of many.Posted by WBOY 12News on Thursday, May 30, 2019

Lowe’s on Emily Drive in Clarksburg honored fallen heroes on Memorial Day with a special parking space.