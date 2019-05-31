Stories of the Week: May 26 through June 1

Clarksburg_Lowes_honors_veterans_on_Memo_0_20190527220550

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

The Morgantown Police Department is searching for a python that escaped from its owner.

One Barbour County juvenile has been found, and two more are still missing after authorities said they took their grandmother’s car.

A study named West Virginia the worst state for jobs for 2019.

A photo shows a Clarksburg Police officer comforting a child after a vehicle accident.

Lowe’s on Emily Drive in Clarksburg honored fallen heroes on Memorial Day with a special parking space.

