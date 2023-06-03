CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.
Authorities responded to a shooting incident Monday at Walmart in Grafton.
A logger was killed Thursday while on the job in Randolph County.
Custard Stand hot dog chili is coming to more than 300 new locations in several states.
A West Virginia native advanced to the next round of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” with a violin performance.
West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend will return the weekend of June 10–11.