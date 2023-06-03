AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — “Auditions 1” Episode 1801 — Pictured: Philip Bowen — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Authorities responded to a shooting incident Monday at Walmart in Grafton.

A logger was killed Thursday while on the job in Randolph County.

Custard Stand hot dog chili is coming to more than 300 new locations in several states.

A West Virginia native advanced to the next round of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” with a violin performance.

West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend will return the weekend of June 10–11.