CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

One deputy was killed and another was injured in a shootout Friday night in Nicholas County.

One man drowned Wednesday evening while swimming in Barbour County.

The annual Grafton Memorial Day Parade was briefly delayed following a threat on social media.

The Sunset-Ellis Restaurant in Harrison County announced it will be closing down after 67 years in business.

Construction is underway on a new Kohl’s location coming to Monongalia County.