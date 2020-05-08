Stories of the Week: May 3 through May 9

Stories Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A grocery store employee in Barbour County has tested positive for coronavirus.

A Harrison County man has returned home after recovering from coronavirus.

West Virginia has gotten federal approval for EBT cards to support child nutrition this summer.

Free fishing for West Virginia residents has been extended through May 31.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has launched a citizen science project to better understand declining firefly populations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories