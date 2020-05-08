Stories of the Week: May 3 through May 9

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A grocery store employee in Barbour County has tested positive for coronavirus.

A Harrison County man has returned home after recovering from coronavirus.

West Virginia has gotten federal approval for EBT cards to support child nutrition this summer.

Free fishing for West Virginia residents has been extended through May 31.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has launched a citizen science project to better understand declining firefly populations.