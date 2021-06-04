Stories of the Week: May 30 through June 5

Stories Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A Wetzel County man was killed in an incident at a coal mine in Marion County.

A man accused of murdering and dismembering his girlfriend in New York was arrested in Lewis County.

A new West Virginia license plate featuring a box turtle is now available.

“Do it for Babydog” stickers are now available for preorder.

Several students in north central West Virginia took top honors in the state’s “Renaming West Virginia” essay contest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories