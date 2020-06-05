Stories of the Week: May 31 through June 6

Stories Of The Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Protests were held in Fairmont following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Gov. Jim Justice pleaded with residents to wear masks when they go out into public.

Gov. Jim Justice was critical of former President Barack Obama in comments this week during his daily press briefings.

Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown reported that all residents and staff members have now tested negative for coronavirus.

Hundreds of people gathered in Morgantown Tuesday for a protest downtown.

