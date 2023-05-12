CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

One of the women convicted of killing Skylar Neese was denied parole during a hearing on Tuesday.

The principal of North Elementary School in Monongalia County has been charged with a misdemeanor in relation to an incident involving a student being hit in the head by another staff member.

West Virginia University has suspended head men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins for three games and reduced his salary following remarks he made while on a Cincinnati radio program.

A West Virginia principal appeared on the “Tamron Hall Show” to share his experience of encountering a black bear that jumped out of a school dumpster.

Tygart Adventure Lake has announced its opening day for the 2023 season.