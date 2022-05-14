CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Rep. Alex Mooney, R–W.Va., defeated fellow Rep. David McKinley, R–W.Va., for the Republican nomination in the West Virginia 2nd Congressional District race.

A man who became trapped on the roof during a house fire in Grafton got down safely with help from his neighbors.

The mayor of Nutter Fort announced that the West Virginia Blackberry Festival has come to an end.

New trails will be added in eastern West Virginia in an effort to increase tourism opportunities.

A new escape room is set to open next month at a historic jail in Randolph County.