Stories of the Week: May 9 through May 15

Stories Of The Week

Reta Mays

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Reta Mays has been sentenced for killing seven patients at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

First Lady Jill Biden and actress Jennifer Garner visited West Virginia on Thursday.

Three men are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Monongalia County in more than 30 incidents.

An Upshur County man is accused of biting a firefighter during a fire at an apartment complex.

A north central West Virginia man caught a state-record fish in Braxton County.

