Stories of the Week: November 1 through November 7

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Gov. Jim Justice was re-elected Tuesday to a second term in Charleston.

Two people were killed Sunday in a vehicle accident on Alderson Broaddus University’s campus.

A doctor at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center is facing federal sex charges.

Grafton High School students held a protest Thursday in favor of in-person learning.

12 News took a look back at the 1985 flood, which devastated much of north central West Virginia.

