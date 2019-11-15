Live Now
Stories of the Week: November 10 through November 16

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A Preston County man is accused of smashing a kitten with a cinder block.

West Virginia State Police arrested a Harrison County man on more than 600 sex charges.

A disabled veteran went on a dream hunt at a protected game farm in Preston County.

Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship has announced he will run for president in 2020.

Plans are in place to build a practice facility for the Pride of West Virginia.

