Stories of the Week: November 10 through November 16

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

ANIMAL CRUELTY: A Preston County man is accused of smashing a kitten with a cinder block.

SEX CRIMES ARREST: A West Virginia correctional officer is facing more than 600 counts of various sex charges after West Virginia State Police said he assaulted a young girl over a four year period.

Dream Mountain Ranch, the 1,200 acre, protected game farm in Preston County teamed up with 'Operation Dream Hunt' to give a veteran the hunt of a lifetime.

ELECTION NEWS: Don Blankenship officially announced he is running as a candidate for the Constitution Party in the 2020 presidential election.

Plans are in place to build a practice facility for the Pride of West Virginia.