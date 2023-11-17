CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Police found the body of a man in Elkins who was dead with a gunshot wound.

Sen. Joe Manchin said he “absolutely” would consider a presidential run, just a week after he said he wouldn’t seek re-election to the Senate.

Actor Mario Lopez will attend the 2024 WVU Medicine Children’s Annual Gala in February.

A veteran in Preston County received a new roof after winning a giveaway.

A new café has opened its doors in downtown Clarksburg.