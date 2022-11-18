CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Rep. Alex Mooney, R–W.Va., who won re-election last week, has announced his plans to run for the United States Senate in 2024.

West Virginia University has parted ways with athletic director Shane Lyons, leading to a national search for his replacement.

A bridge in Fairmont will be closed indefinitely after a hole opened up on it earlier this week.

The former Lost Creek Elementary School will go up for auction next month.

An outdoor pavilion classroom will be built at Valley Falls State Park in Marion County.