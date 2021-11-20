Stories of the Week: November 14 through November 20

Stories Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dering introducing the Coton de Tulear to AKC in 2014. Credit: Adrianne Dering

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

West Virginia is among a dozen states suing the Biden Administration over the president’s vaccine mandate.

This week, Gov. Justice urged people across the state to get booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The owner of Minard’s Spaghetti Inn in Clarksburg has died at the age of 90.

The Morgantown Mall welcomed in two new outlet stores on Thursday with a grand opening ceremony.

A Morgantown woman is set to compete in this year’s National Dog Show Presented by Purina.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories