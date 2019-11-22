Stories of the Week: November 17 through November 23

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.
The West Virginia University Rifle team has returned to number 1 in the College Rifle Coaches Association Poll.
Timberline Four Seasons Resort in Tucker County has been sold at auction.
Virgin Hyperloop One representatives met with state officials at West Virginia University about the state possibly taking part in the development of high speed transportation.
The Preston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman missing from the Kingwood area.
A Monongalia County man is accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl.