Stories of the Week: November 17 through November 23

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

WVU RIFLE: The West Virginia University rifle team returns to No. 1 in this week’s College Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) Poll.

TIMBERLINE: A bankrupt West Virginia ski resort has been sold at auction.

West Virginia could soon take part in developing the futuristic high speed transportation system of tomorrow.

MISSING WOMAN: The Preston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

SEXUAL ABUSE ARREST: A Monongalia County man is in police custody after allegedly touching a 10-year-old girl inappropriately.

