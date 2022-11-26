Morgantown dog T-Pup at the National Dog Show

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted in a homicide investigation in Monongalia County.

Gov. Jim Justice said he is considering a run for the United States Senate.

A new Christmas movie that is based in West Virginia is now available for viewing on Fox Nation.

A Morgantown dog won three awards at the 2022 National Dog Show.

Two police officers in Summersville helped an injured owl return to the wild.