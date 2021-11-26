Stories of the Week: November 21 through November 27

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.
Gov. Jim Justice and his family are facing lawsuits against a business they own in Alabama.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking information about a string of fires in Taylor County.
The West Virginia Division of Highways has been using a machine known as the Idaho Norland for decades to better clear heavy snow from roads.
A report recently rated West Virginia third worst among the states for road infrastructure.
A popular restaurant in Tucker County that closed last year is getting set to reopen in the near future.