Stories of the Week: November 21 through November 27

Stories Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo from Hellbender Burritos in 2012 (WBOY image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Gov. Jim Justice and his family are facing lawsuits against a business they own in Alabama.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking information about a string of fires in Taylor County.

The West Virginia Division of Highways has been using a machine known as the Idaho Norland for decades to better clear heavy snow from roads.

A report recently rated West Virginia third worst among the states for road infrastructure.

A popular restaurant in Tucker County that closed last year is getting set to reopen in the near future.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories