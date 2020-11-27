Stories of the Week: November 22 through November 28

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A Marion County man has become the first recipient of a dual-organ transplant at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

A Lewis County man has been charged in connection to a woman’s body that was found in a vehicle back on November 3.

A woman has been accused of hitting a child on a bike with her vehicle and leaving the scene in Marion County.

Authorities arrested a man following a bank robbery incident in Salem.

Celebration of Lights is returning for its 13th year at Morris Park in Marion County.

