Stories of the Week: November 24 through November 30

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A wildfire in Grant and Pendleton counties has been burning since early Thursday.

WILDFIRE: Wildfires in the Smoke Hole Caverns area of Grant and Pendleton Counties caused damage across thousands of acres Thursday morning. Posted by WBOY 12News on Thursday, November 28, 2019

A sixth victim has been identified as dying under suspicious circumstances at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

VA UPDATE: A sixth victim who died under suspicious circumstances at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg has been identified. Posted by WBOY 12News on Monday, November 25, 2019

Retailer Big Lots is paying a $100,000 settlement after a lawsuit claimed an employee at the Elkins location was harassed because of her disabilities.

The national retailer Big Lots will pay a $100,000 settlement following a lawsuit that claimed an employee with hearing… Posted by WBOY 12News on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

West Virginia hunters can donate deer meat to help feed people in need.

WV STATE NEWS: With deer-gun season beginning on Monday, West Virginia hunters can donate deer meat to feed those in need through the Hunters Helping the Hungry program. Posted by WBOY 12News on Monday, November 25, 2019

Police arrested a Morgantown man accused of possessing a large amount of suspected marijuana.