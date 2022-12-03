The site of the old Kroger location on W Pike Street in Clarksburg, West Virginia. WBOY image.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Authorities found the body of a woman who was reported missing in Barbour County.

A new business is in the works at the former Kroger location along West Pike Street in Clarksburg.

Construction has been completed on the North View Bridge in Clarksburg.

Two dumpsters are in place in Harrison County to collect deer remains and prevent hunters from throwing deer carcasses along the side of the road.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has brought back its lifetime hunting license giveaway.