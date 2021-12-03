Stories of the Week: November 28 through December 4

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A Parsons volunteer firefighter has died from COVID-19 complications.

A police pursuit in Harrison County led to a vehicle collision involving a police cruiser.

An analysis of the effects of inflation in each state shows that 14% of West Virginians are struggling with their normal expenses.

The West Virginia University faculty senate is considering a “no confidence” vote of the school’s administration.

This week’s Healthcare Hero comes from a family of healthcare workers.

