Stories of the Week: November 29 through December 5

WOWK File photo of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A Charleston police officer died after being shot in the line of duty.

A two-year-old girl died after a house fire in Monongalia County.

RCB head football coach Josh Gorrell spoke about his team’s season ending abruptly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Diamond Village homeless camp in Morgantown was officially closed at the end of November.

Gov. Jim Justice announced that free in-home coronavirus tests are now available to residents.

