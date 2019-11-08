Stories of the Week: November 3 through November 9

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.
A Morgantown man is charged with murder after he turned himself in following a fatal shooting in Preston County.
A man received a new heart as the first heart transplant patient in West Virginia history.
A new invasive insect has been confirmed as present in West Virginia.
A 10th veteran’s death at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center has been deemed suspicious.
Nearly 400 high school seniors will have the chance to receive free training to help them land jobs in the oil and gas industry.