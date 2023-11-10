CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Sen. Joe Manchin announced he will not seek re-election in 2024.

Hunters who harvest a deer in two north central West Virginia counties on Nov. 20 or 21 will be required to have the carcass examined.

Members of the Bridgeport Youth Football Team honored Veterans Day by placing American flags on the graves of veterans at Bridgeport Cemetery.

Restaurants in north central West Virginia are offering free meals and discounts for veterans and service members on Veterans Day.

Morgantown High School won the Class AAA state volleyball title by defeating Musselman.