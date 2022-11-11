CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced the state’s first pediatric flu death of the 2022-23 flu season.

The West Virginia Division of Highways is set to remove a lane divider along Interstate 79 in Marion County.

A Kroger location in Braxton County that was set to close in 2023 will now keep its doors open.

A store at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport has confirmed that it will be closing its doors for good.

A Church in Fairmont decorated its lawn with more than 600 grave markers to make it resemble the many rows at Arlington National Cemetery.