Stories of the Week: November 7 through November 13

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest dozens of people on drug charges.

Emergency crews fought a house fire in Harrison County that spread to a nearby hillside.

A Lewis County man is accused of hitting a firefighter with his vehicle while trying to drive through a road block during that fire in Harrison County.

Dr. Dave Walker, a former meteorologist at WBOY’s sister station WTRF, died this week at the age of 68.

Gov. Jim Justice has announced a third round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery, aimed at children ages 5 to 18.