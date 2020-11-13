Stories of the Week: November 8 through November 14

Stories Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A foot chase in Morgantown ended with a man committing suicide.

Two people have been arrested in connection to a drug overdose death in Upshur County.

An organization gave disposable cameras to the homeless population in Clarksburg, asking for photos that show how they see life.

A new exit ramp has opened at exit 99 of Interstate 79 in Lewis County.

The Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport has set its 2020 Christmas shopping hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories