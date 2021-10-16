Stories of the Week: October 10 through October 16

Stories Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Four people were killed in a vehicle collision on Friday in Doddridge County.

A man has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage session in Morgantown.

Experts at West Virginia University offered their thoughts on the suggestion to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

A Harrison County restaurant has closed its doors for good amid rising costs and not enough business.

Country singer Jason Aldean’s equipment truck crashed in West Virginia on the way to a concert in Charleston.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories