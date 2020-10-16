Stories of the Week: October 11 through October 17

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Concealed carry recognition has been affirmed between West Virginia and 11 other states.

Gov. Jim Justice compared people who do not wear masks to people who believe the Earth is flat.

A Preston County woman has been found guilty in the death of a 1-year-old child by abuse.

A second person will be charged with murder in the death of a Preston County man in 2019.

The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has released modifications for all winter sports.

