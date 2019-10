CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Snowshoe Mountain received its first snowfall of the season this week.

❄ It's beginning to look a lot like winter for an area of West Virginia as Snowshoe Mountain received its first snowfall of the season last night.

A third death at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center has been ruled a homicide.

JUST IN: A third case in the VA death investigations at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg has now been ruled a homicide.

A hunter from Buckhannon remains missing in Utah after being last seen Monday morning.

MISSING: A hunter from Buckhannon, West Virginia is missing in the Utah mountains and has not been seen since 5:30 a.m. Monday, officials in Summit County said.

One man died after an accident on a homemade dirt racing track in Preston County.

FATAL ACCIDENT: One man is dead following a single-vehicle accident on a homemade dirt racing track in Preston County.

A Lewis County man has been accused of sexually abusing a 1-year-old girl.