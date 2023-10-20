CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Vito’s Pizza in Clarksburg has reopened after closing last December.

Hall of Fame football coach Don Nehlen will be honored at Milan Puskar Stadium in a game against Cincinnati on Nov. 18.

A West Virginia native scored his first touchdown in the NFL this past Sunday.

Philip Barbour High School will host a statewide marching band championship on Saturday.

Parts of West Virginia saw their first snow of the season earlier this week.