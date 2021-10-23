Stories of the Week: October 17 through October 23

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A federal grand jury has indicted a Maryland couple on charges related to national security.

A traffic stop in Shinnston led to a man’s arrest, along with a viral YouTube video of the encounter.

The West Virginia University Police Department has hired its first female chief.

Surveys conducted about COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy explore the main reasons people in each state have not gotten vaccinated.

Good Morning America came to West Virginia, where it introduced the pepperoni roll to the rest of the nation.