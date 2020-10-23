Stories of the Week: October 18 through October 24

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A woman has been accused in Marion County of driving her vehicle with children on the roof in order to teach them a lesson.

Two men in Marion County are accused of robbing another man at gunpoint at the BMX Park in Fairmont.

A speech therapist in Morgantown has created a way for nonverbal children to communicate on the playground.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration has cited three Monongalia County bars for health and safety violations.

Chestnut Ridge Church in Monongalia County hosted in-person services Sunday for the first time in seven months.