CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A plane crashed in Preston County, sending the pilot to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities have identified human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest as those of a man reported missing over the summer.

Two men from Pennsylvania are accused of taking a tractor at gunpoint from a home in Monongalia County.

West Virginia Democrats are urging Gov. Jim Justice to pardon misdemeanor marijuana convictions.

East-West Stadium in Fairmont is going through a series of upgrades and renovations.