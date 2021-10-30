Stories of the Week: October 24 through October 30

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Four people have been charged in relation to a man’s overdose death in Monongalia County.

A Morgantown man facing federal charges related to an incident at the U.S. Capitol is asking for his home confinement restrictions to be relaxed.

The State of West Virginia has ordered 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines for younger children, ahead of federal approval for their usage.

Two West Virginia delegates are asking West Virginians to share their complaints about Suddenlink’s internet service.

The West Virginia Division of Highways is looking to hire more drivers as it prepares for the winter season.