Stories of the Week: October 27 through November 2

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

The Mylan Park Aquatic Center is now open in Monongalia County after years of work.

After years of planning, the Mylan Park Aquatic Center opened Saturday morning in Morgantown. Posted by WBOY 12News on Saturday, October 26, 2019

Murray Energy recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing economic downturn in the coal industry.

BANKRUPTCY: According to United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) International, Murray Energy, America's largest private coal miner, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Posted by WBOY 12News on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

A Preston County man caught a state record fish earlier this month at Upper Deckers Lake.

A Preston County man has reeled in a new state record fish, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Posted by WBOY 12News on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Law enforcement in Marion County arrested a man after an alleged kidnapping incident.

KIDNAPPING: A man was found in a Pleasant Valley residence after allegedly being kidnapped and beaten up. Posted by WBOY 12News on Monday, October 28, 2019

Wildlife advocates are pushing to reintroduce the red wolf to multiple national forests, including the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia.