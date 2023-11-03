CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest provided this year’s Capitol Christmas tree.

An old Monongahela National Forest fire tower in Webster County is under construction to become a new overnight tourist attraction.

Snow making has begun at ski resorts in West Virginia.

Genesis Salem Center hosted a Spooky Spectacular event for area children.

Maple Valley Meat Market in Harrison County has been listed for sale.