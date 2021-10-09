Stories of the Week: October 3 through October 9

Stories Of The Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A volunteer firefighter in Preston County died this week.

WVU Medicine offered 12 News an exclusive look at its COVID ICU operations.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice said the 97 deaths he listed is the most he has had during the pandemic.

On Sunday, family and volunteers spent the day searching for Cassie Sheetz, who has been missing since March.

The Pride of West Virginia is on its way to a new practice facility, with plans to open it by the fall of 2022.

