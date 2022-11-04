CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Two people have been charged with murder in a man’s death in Marion County.

Two people were cited in the illegal killing of a 10-point buck.

Monongalia County Schools has deployed its first electric school bus as part of a pilot project.

A Charleston mansion in need of some work is set to be auctioned off this month.

Advance tickets are now on sale for the annual Celebration of Lights in Marion County.