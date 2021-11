Tommy Thomas was one of the top heavyweight fighters of his time.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A judge has sentenced a Barbour County man to at least 115 years in prison for several sex charges.

A new addiction treatment facility is nearing its completion in Marion County.

Former boxer and Harrison County native Tommy Thomas has died at age 67.

A man has been accused in Randolph County of using an illegal technique to catch trout.

A new Bass Pro Shops store has opened in Monongalia County.