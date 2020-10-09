Stories of the Week: October 4 through October 10

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A WVU Medicine employee is the first nurse in the state to die from coronavirus.

A wrong-way vehicle caused a multi-vehicle accident Thursday night on I-79 in Harrison County.

The Morgantown Police Department is working to identify human remains found Wednesday near the Deckers Creek Rail Trail.

The remains of an Upshur County man have been found in Utah nearly a year after he went missing.

Tucker County has been chosen for a Virgin Hyperloop Certification Center, with construction to begin in 2021.